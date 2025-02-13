Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline Sells 41,269 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 3,432,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

