Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2 million-$19.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 million. Iradimed also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $4.58 on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 69,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $708.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

