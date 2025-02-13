Investors Purchase High Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 14,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,821 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $105,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,138,900 shares in the company, valued at $38,368,125. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,883. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,289,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,336,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fastly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,025,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,765,000 after acquiring an additional 189,667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 801,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fastly by 11,140.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.