Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

