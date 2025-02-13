Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

