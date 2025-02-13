Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) recently:

2/10/2025 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $248.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Hilton Worldwide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $243.00.

2/4/2025 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $237.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLT traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,056. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $274.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

