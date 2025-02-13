Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $309.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $344.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $330.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $266.00 to $270.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $270.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $301.00 to $307.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $283.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2025 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2025 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/1/2025 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2024 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $306.20. The stock had a trading volume of 616,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,240. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $208.82 and a 12-month high of $326.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Express

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.99%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,286.84. This represents a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,664 shares of company stock worth $9,613,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

