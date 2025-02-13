Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $91.95 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

