Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,264,000 after acquiring an additional 741,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 335,532 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 476,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 190,180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.