Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Boosted by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

