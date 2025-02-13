Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Stock Position Boosted by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $32,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBLL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 603.4% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 28,614 shares during the period.

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

