Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $59.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

