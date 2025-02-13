Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.27 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
