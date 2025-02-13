Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.27 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

