Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 491,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 262,487 shares.The stock last traded at $44.56 and had previously closed at $43.45.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

