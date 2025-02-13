Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 859,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 467,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
