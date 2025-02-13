Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 859,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 920,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 467,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

