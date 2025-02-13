Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Posts Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ INBS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 554,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.87.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile
