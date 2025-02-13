Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Posts Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ INBS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 554,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

