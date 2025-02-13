Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

