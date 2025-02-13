Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $870,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $229,098,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,104,000 after buying an additional 1,206,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSM opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $122.91 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

