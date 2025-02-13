Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

