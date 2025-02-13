Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 95,222,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 77,046,070 shares.The stock last traded at $24.32 and had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

