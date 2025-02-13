Insig AI (LON:INSG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). Approximately 387,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 92,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.05 ($0.16).

Insig AI Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.49 million, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of -0.57.

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

