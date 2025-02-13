Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells $965,757.88 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $166.57 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.30.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

