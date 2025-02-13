InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.74% and a negative net margin of 137.41%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ INM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 160,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

