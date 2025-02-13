Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.57. 2,617,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,465. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

