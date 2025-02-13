Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 875 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $172.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

