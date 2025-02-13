Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.92% of World Acceptance worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 53.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $83,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,740.44. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

