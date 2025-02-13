Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.