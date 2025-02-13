Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

