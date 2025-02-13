Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Informatica updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Informatica Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE INFA traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Informatica has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INFA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

