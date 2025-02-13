IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
IF Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
IF Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ IROQ opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
