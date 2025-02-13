IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 7,500 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $191,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,945.50. This represents a 30.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
IBEX Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $26.48 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.78.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
