IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 7,500 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $191,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,945.50. This represents a 30.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IBEX Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $26.48 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.78.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

