Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock traded down $16.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,618. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $125.79 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

