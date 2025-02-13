Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $290.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.26.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $259.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

