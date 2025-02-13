Hudock Inc. Sells 4,288 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

