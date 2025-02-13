Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,681,000 after buying an additional 4,281,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after buying an additional 4,052,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

