Hudock Inc. Has $37.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $462,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.