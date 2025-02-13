Howard Bailey Securities LLC Takes $245,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
