Howard Bailey Securities LLC Takes $245,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.