Howard Bailey Securities LLC Sells 34 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Saia by 89.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $22,979,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Saia by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $476.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.77.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.41.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

