Howard Bailey Securities LLC Purchases 2,574 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Bailey Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.