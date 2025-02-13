Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

