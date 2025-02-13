Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lessened by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON opened at $205.01 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

