Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 6,026,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,573. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

