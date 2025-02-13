Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE HSHP opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Himalaya Shipping
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Lattice Semiconductor’s Market Reset Is Over: The Rebound Begins
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Will Eli Lilly Stock Keep Climbing? Q2 Trial Results Are Crucial
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Look Ready
Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.