Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HSHP opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.