Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Zacks reports. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.260-3.440 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

HIW stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

