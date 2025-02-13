Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.