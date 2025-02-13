Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.5% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $528.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

