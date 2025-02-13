Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Invests $20.23 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,230,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 16.4% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.