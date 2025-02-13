Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,171,000 after purchasing an additional 672,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,645,000 after buying an additional 573,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,790,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,359,000 after purchasing an additional 138,496 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

