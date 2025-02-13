Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. Herc had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Herc Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $124.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.