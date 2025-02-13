Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 21 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $549.86 and its 200 day moving average is $532.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

